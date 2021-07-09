Mahindra launches New Supro Profit Truck range 

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. has launched the Supro Profit Trucks in India which have been developed on the Supro platform.

Supro Profit Truck Mini starts at Rs 5.40 lakh, while the Supro Profit Truck Maxi starts at Rs 6.22 lakh (both ex-showroom Mumbai).

Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “The Supro has become one of the preferred small commercial vehicle platforms for our customers, given its efficiency and engineering capabilities. With the launch of the New Supro Profit Truck we have significantly enhanced the product proposition by focusing on customers’ profitability. While being competitively priced, it also offers class-leading performance, fuel efficiency and option of diesel and CNG powertrains. I am confident that in addition to being a game changer, this range will also go a long way in enabling our customers to prosper and Rise.”

Built at Mahindra’s plant in Chakan, Maharashtra, it comes with a powerful AC and a mobile charging point along with a class-leading warranty of three years/ 80,000km (whichever is earlier).

The Supro Profit Truck Mini is powered by Mahindra’s Direct Injection (DI) diesel BS-VI engine that churn out 19.4 KW of power. It also gets the four-stroke, two-cylinder 909 cc displacement engine that produces 26 hp at 55 Nm of torque, mated to a four-speed manual gearbox. It also comes with a fuel smart technology with two options for Power and Eco mode, delivering class-leading mileage of 23.30 kilometres per litre.

The Supro Profit Truck Maxi is powered by Mahindra’s powerful Direct Injection (DI) turbo diesel BS-VI engine that delivers a superior power of 47 hp and 100 Nm of torque. The company said that the Supro Profit Truck Maxi delivers class-leading mileage of 21.94 km/litre.