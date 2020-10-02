Mahindra launches new Thar from Rs 9.80 lakh

Indian auto giant Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd on Friday launched the new Thar off-road vehicle. It will be available in two trims -- AX and LX, with prices starting at Rs 9.80 lakh for AX series and Rs 12.49 lakh for LX series (ex-showroom, all-India).

The 2020 Thar is being offered in both petrol and diesel and with an option of six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmissions.

The new mStallion 2.0-litre TGDi petrol engine can put out 150 bhp of power and 300 Nm of torque with the manual transmission variant, while the automatic produces 320 Nm. The new mHawk 2.2-litre CRDe diesel engine can produce 130 bhp of power and 300 Nm of torque. The Thar also has a manual shift 4x4 transfer case with low crawl ratio.

Pawan Goenka, MD and CEO, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., said: “Over the years, the Thar has been a part of Mahindra’s rich history. On the Group’s 75th anniversary, we have written another chapter in its glorious history. In its all new avatar, the Thar is a notch higher in its timeless appeal, owing to its ability of being as comfortable on paved roads, as it has always been off-road. We are confident that the Thar tribe will grow stronger as a new set of customers come into its fore, in addition to the traditionalists.”

Safety features include crash-safety compliant bodyshell, ESP with rollover mitigation, built-in roll-cage with three-point seat belts for all passengers, dual airbags and ABS, hill hold and hill descent control, ISOFIX child seat mounts and rear parking sensors.

Features include LED daytime running lamps, LED tail lamps, front fog lamps, dual tone bumpers, 18-inch alloy wheels, choice of a hard top, manual convertible top and a fixed soft top, faux carbon-fibre detailing around the AC vents and centre bezel, among others.

On the mechanical front, the new Thar has a body-on-frame construction, independent front suspension and multi-link rear suspension, mechanical locking differential on the rear axle, approach angle of 41.8 degrees, departure angle of 36.8 degrees and ramp over angle of 27 degrees. The Thar has a ground clearance of 226 mm and a water wading depth of 650 mm.

The new Thar has a 17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, USB, navigation, TFT multi information display in the instrument cluster, electronic HVAC controls, dust and water resistant (IP54 Standard) interiors (infotainment system, dashboard and steering switches), tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, among others.

Mahindra opened bookings from Friday and deliveries will begin from November 1.