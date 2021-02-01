Mahindra total sales dip 25 per cent in January 

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday reported 25.49 per cent decline in total sales at 39,149 units in January.

The company had sold 52,546 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.

In the domestic market, passenger vehicle sales were up four per cent to 20,634 units last month, compared to 19,797 units in January 2020.

Exports increased by 30 per cent to 2,286 units in the month under review, as against 1,761 units in the year-ago month.

In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 16,229 vehicles as against 30,988 units earlier, a dip of 47.62 per cent.

"We have witnessed a growth of five per cent in utility vehicles for the month of January. We have also seen strong bookings fueled by continued demand," M&M Automotive Division CEO Veejay Nakra said.

Supply shortage of micro-processor semiconductors continues to be a serious challenge for the auto industry, he noted.

"Going forward, we are working with our supplier partners to gear up our supply chain and meet the market demand," Nakra said.

M&M posts 50 pc rise in tractor sales

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a 50 per cent increase in total tractor sales at 34,778 units in January 2021.

The company had sold 23,116 tractors in January 2020, M&M said in a statement.

Domestic sales in January were at 33,562 units as against 22,329 units during the same month of last year, it said.

Total tractor exports in the previous month stood at 1,216 units, the company added.

"We have sold 33,562 tractors in the domestic market during January 2021 with a growth of 50 per cent over last year. Tractor demand continues to be strong with expansion in Rabi acreage, very high reservoir levels and higher liquidity in the hands of farmers with timely Kharif procurement," said Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector, M&M.

Demand is expected to remain robust on account of these factors and higher allocations, he said adding that in the exports market, the company sold 1,216 tractors, registering a growth of 55 per cent over last year.