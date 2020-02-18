Mahindra XUV300 first Indian car to get Global NCAP ‘Safer Choice’ award

Mahindra and Mahindra's XUV300 compact SUV on Tuesday became the first Indian car to received Global NCAP’s ‘Safer Choice’ award for being the safest car in the country.

The Global NCAP's ‘Safer Choice’ award is given to a car for having exceeded all safety standards typically offered by global car manufacturers.

The Mahindra XUV300 has several safety features including seven airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, front parking sensors and heated ORVMs mirror plate.

"This is a proud moment for Mahindra as the XUV300 receives Global NCAP’s ‘Safer Choice’ award for being the safest car in India. Mahindra XUV300 is the first-ever car to score 5-star for adult occupant rating and a 4-star in the Global NCAP child occupant protection rating, thereby qualifying for and winning the ‘Safer Choice’ award. I am sure that this recognition will further spur us to achieve the highest safety for our entire range of vehicles," Rajan Wadhera, President – Automotive, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said.

Other safety features offered by the XUV300 are as follows:

1. First-in-segment seven airbags including a knee airbag, dual-front, side and curtain airbags

2. First-in-segment disc brakes on all four wheels (Among Sub 4-metre Compact SUVs).

3. First-in-segment front parking sensors

4. First-in-segment heated ORVMs

5. Electronic stability program with Dynamic Steering Torque, Hydraulic Brake Assist, Roll-over Mitigation and Traction Control, together with Hill Start Assist.

6. ABS & EBD standard across all variants

7. Front & rear fog lamps

8. ISOFIX child seat with top tether mounts

9. Tyre-tronics (Tyre pressure & temperature monitoring system)

10. Seat belt reminder on front seating positions

11. Three-point seat belt on all outboard seating positions