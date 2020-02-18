Mahindra XUV300 first Indian car to get GNCAP ‘Safer Choice’ award

Mahindra and Mahindra, on Tuesday, announced that its XUV300 compact SUV has received Global NCAP’s ‘Safer Choice’ award for being the safest car in India. The XUV300 is also the first ever car in India to receive this award.

Rajan Wadhera, President – Automotive, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. said: “This is a proud moment for Mahindra as the XUV300 receives Global NCAP’s ‘Safer Choice’ award for being the safest car in India. Mahindra XUV300 is the first ever car to score 5-star for adult occupant rating and a 4-star in the Global NCAP child occupant protection rating, thereby qualifying for and winning the ‘Safer Choice’ award. I am sure that this recognition will further spur us to achieve the highest safety for our entire range of vehicles.”