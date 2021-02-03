Mahindra XUV300 launched in petrol automatic variant 

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. Has launched the petrol automatir transmission (autoshift) variant of its compact sports utility vehicle – the XUV300.

It is priced from Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai, for the W6 petrol variant). The XUV300 will now come with electric sunroof on the mid-variants of both manual and automatic variants. The starting price is Rs 9.4 lakh (ex-showroom petrol W6).

The company said that the transmission has been developed by well-known Italian auto component company Magneti Marelli. The sub-four metre vehicle is equipped with a tap-to-switch transmission that has been mated to the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 110 ps of peak power at 5000 rpm.

This variant is one more in the hot and highly-competitive sub-compact SUV space that has the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, apart from the manual variant of the XUV300.

Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., said: “The young Indian consumer doesn’t like to compromise and seeks technology-led convenience and experiences. Our innovative auto transmission on petrol, which uses advanced technology to offer an effortless drive in the city drive as well as on highways.

“We are glad to introduce electric sunroof right from the mid-variants of the XUV300. As India’s safest and most feature-loaded SUV, the XUV300 has always strived to inspire consumers to think big about their aspirations and will continue to do so with future introductions,” he added.

The automatic top variant, W8(O), will also be equipped with the all-new BlueSense Plus connected SUV technology. The electric sunroof will now be offered from its mid variant - (W6) onwards on both manual and autommatic versions.

Mahindra said that the new petrol automatic variant bookings are open and deliveries will begin in mid-February.

Key features of the new variant include auto and manual driving modes, one-pedal drive (without throttle input) in first and reverse gear, electronic stability control, hill start assist, kick-down shifts, adaptive pedal response, tap-to-switch (shift to auto, reverse or manual modes with just a single tap), drive and reverse lock out, creep disable on door opening.

With the connected car technology, the user can access features like remote vehicle control (like door lock/ unlock, find my XUV300), location-based features (like live tracking and sharing, route deviation), safety and security features (geo fencing and emergency assist), vehicle information alerts (like distance to empty, tyre pressure), and other features (like infotainment controls, document wallet), among many others.

BlueSense Plus will be available on both Android and iOS.