Maruti Suzuki introduces Eeco BS-VI S-CNG

Vivek Phadnis
Vivek Phadnis, DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 17 2020, 14:36pm ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2020, 14:36pm ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Maruti Suzuki India Limited introduced the BS-VI S-CNG variant of its multi-purpose van Eeco. It is priced from Rs 4.64 lakh to Rs 5.06 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi).

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), MSIL, said: “Eeco has established a strong foothold with its excellent mileage, best-in-segment comfort, space and power at a low maintenance cost. Offering best in class safety, its all-purpose build is ideal for versatile use. The multi-purpose van has earned the distinction of being ideal for family travel while simultaneously being a dependable business vehicle. Taking forward its legacy, Eeco BS-VI S-CNG is designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience and mileage.”

MSIL said that the Eeco BS-VI CNG variant is equipped factory fitted S-CNG and specially tuned and calibrated to deliver optimum performance and enhanced drivability.

The Eeco is offered in a wide range of 12 variants with five-seater, seven-seater, Cargo and Ambulance options. The Eeco is equipped with driver airbag, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder and high-speed alert system.

