Maruti Suzuki launches new Celerio  

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Wednesday launched the all-new Celerio at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company said that the all-new Celerio offers a stellar mileage of 26.68 Kmpl. It is powered by the dual jet, dual VVT K-Series engine with idle start/ stop technology.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, MSIL, said, “The Indian automobile industry has witnessed an unprecedented shift owing to the pandemic which has given a special impetus to the need for personal mobility. India is primarily a small car market, with nearly 46 per cent of total passenger vehicle sales contributed by the hatchbacks. As a leading car manufacturer, it is our responsibility to drive the revival of the automobile industry. With the all-new Celerio, we endeavour to boost the most important passenger vehicle segment in the country.

“The all-new Celerio ticks all the boxes of customer expectation with an unmatched driving experience, unrivalled fuel-efficiency and a host of features that offers comfort, convenience, and safety at an attractive price. The first generation Celerio introduced and democratised the auto gear shift (AGS) two-pedal technology. We are confident that the all-new Celerio with its advanced features, stylish new design, and next-gen powertrain will further appeal to the urban customers and bring the much-needed excitement in the market,” he added.

The next-gen powertrain equipped with the next generation K-Series engine with dual jet, dual VVT, the new Celerio is the most fuel-efficient petrol car in India, offering a mileage of 26.68 Km/l, the company said.

It offers a torque of 89 Nm @ 3500 rpm and power of 49 KW @ 6000 rpm. Development of next-gen K-series engine is done with the use of state-of-art technology like cooled EGR, auto tensioner and integrated exhaust manifold.

The 2021 Celerio offers first-in-segment hill hold assist function with AGS and complies with all Indian safety regulations like frontal-offset, side crash and pedestrian protection.

The 17.78cm (7 inch) SmartPlay studio infotainment system with smartphone navigation ensures an enjoyable drive experience.

Additionally, new features like first in segment engine push start with smart key, pollen type AC filter, have been introduced. Convenience features like tilt steering with mounted audio controls, 60:40 split rear seats and height-adjustable driver seat have been provided for functionality and enhanced user experience.