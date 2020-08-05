Maruti Suzuki launches S-Cross petrol

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Wednesday launched the new S-Cross petrol SUV and is priced from Rs 8.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 in February.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, MSIL, said: “S-Cross holds an indispensable position in our Nexa portfolio, appreciated for its striking exteriors, elegant interiors, and strong road presence. Built on Nexa’s values of ‘Create. Inspire.’, the new S-Cross Petrol offers a powerful drive experience with refined performance.

“This is complemented by a dominating and authoritative design language along with feature-rich interiors. Appealing to the customers who strive for adventure and performance, the launch of the powerful all new S-Cross with 1.5 litre petrol engine and automatic variant will offer customers a delightful experience,” he added.

Earlier, the S-Cross was available in diesel. MSIL is leaning towards petrol cars and this is testimony to that.

The SUV is powered by a 1.5 Litre K series BS-VI petrol engine. It produces 105 ps (77 kw) at 6000 rpm with peak torque of 138 Nm at 4400 rpm. The company also said that the fuel efficiency is 18.55 km/l.

Features of the S-Cross include cruise control, LED DRLs, rain sensing wipers, auto headlamps, reverse parking sensors and camera, infotainment system with Smart Play studio with smartphone connectivity, 7” capacitive touchscreen and navigation system.

The new S-Cross petrol will also be offered with 4-speed automatic transmission with hill hold assist feature as standard with automatic variants. The auto variant has a fuel efficiency of 18.43lm/l.

The new S-Cross comes with the Smart Hybrid system with lithium-ion dual battery system with idle start-stop, torque assist functions and brake energy regeneration.