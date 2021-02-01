BUDGET 2021
Maruti Suzuki sales rise four per cent to 1,60,752 units in January

Total sales were 1,60,752 units in January 2021

PTI,
  • Feb 01 2021, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 14:39 ist
Cars parked at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar. Credit: Reuters Photo

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Monday reported a 4.3 per cent increase in total sales to 1,60,752 units in January.

The company had sold 1,54,123 units in January last year, MSIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales rose 2.6 per cent to 1,48,307 units last month as against 1,44,499 units in January 2020, it added.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined 7.4 per cent to 1,02,088 units as compared with 1,10,225 in the same month last year.

Similarly, sales of the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, declined by 8.8 per cent to 76,935 units as against 84,340 cars in January year.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz, however, jumped 61.3 per cent to 1,347 units as compared with 835 in January 2020.

Similarly, utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, rose 45.1 per cent to 23,887 units compared with 16,460 in the year-ago month, MSIL said.

Exports in January were up 29.3 per cent at 12,445 units as against 9,624 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

