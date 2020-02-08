Maruti Suzuki showcases Jimny off-roader at Auto Expo

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, on Saturday, showcased the fourth generation Japan model of the Suzuki Jimny off-roader at the Auto Expo 2020.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said: “Suzuki Jimny, with its compact design and superb off-road capabilities, is an engineering marvel and speaks volumes about Suzuki’s engineering capabilities. Masterfully designed to ensure reliable driving and ease of handling, Suzuki Jimny is a favourite amongst adventure enthusiasts. Jimny has been developed basis thorough research, assessing the expectations and requirements of professional users.”

With a 1.5-litre petrol engine, the Jimny has power of 102 ps at 6000 rpm and torque of 130 Nm at 4000 rpm. The Jimny has four-wheel drive with the All Grip Pro technology.