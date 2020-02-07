Maruti Suzuki unveils new Vitara Brezza at Auto Expo

Maruti Suzuki, on Thursday, unveiled the new Vitara Brezza at the Auto Expo 2020. This compact sports utility vehicle comes with a 1.5 Litre K-series BS-VI petrol engine.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki, said: “The Vitara Brezza created a disruption amongst compact SUVs. Offering a new dual-tone design, class leading features, outstanding fuel-efficiency and personalisation options, it quickly emerged as a segment leader. Keeping up with its strong, urban and premium appeal, the new Vitara Brezza is bolder, sportier and more powerful. We are confident that all-new Vitara Brezza too will continue the legacy with overwhelming customer response.”

The new engine can put out peak power of 77 KW at 6000 rpm with a top end torque of 138 Nm at 4400 rpm. The engine is designed to offer superior NVH characteristics, best-in-class fuel efficiency and improved cooling performance. This power plant is mated to a five-speed manual and advanced Automatic Transmission (with Smart Hybrid). On the inside, has the SmartPlay Studio with 17.78 cm screen size which can give vehicle alerts. live traffic navigation and access to curated online content.

Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz launched the V-Class Marco Polo luxury MPV in two variants: the Marco Polo and the Marco Polo Horizon. The Marco Polo Horizon’s starting price is Rs 1.38 crore and the Marco Polo is priced at Rs 1.46 crore. The Marco Polo features the company’s new MBUX Interior Assist, Mercedes’ intuitive control system, the software chain of which was developed entirely at MBRDI, Bengaluru.

The third big event of the day was at the Hyundai stall. The Korean automaker unveiled the new Cret a.

SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai India, said: “The new Creta is the second generation SUV for new age customers. It will be launched in March and we are sure that this product will offer great customer delight and supersede their aspirations and expectations.”

The boomerang-shaped LED DRLs and LED headlamps have been designed to give it the futuristic look. It will be equipped with many premium features like panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps, enhanced Bluelink 1.5 and many more.

The Auto Expo will be open for the public from February 7-12.