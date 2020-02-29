Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza BS-VI review

The Vitara Brezza compact SUV has been doing well for Maruti Suzuki. Compared to previous updates to this vehicle, the 2020 Vitara Brezza has one big change and that is under the hood.

The Bharat Stage-VI emission norms are going to be effective very soon and there is little doubt about Maruti Suzuki’s strategy of a tilt towards petrol. Moving away from the tried and tested 1.3-litre diesel engine, the new Brezza gets the K15 1.5-litre petrol powerplant with mild hybrid technology thrown into the mix.

The petrol engine that the Brezza just got puts out 103 horsepower at 6,000 rpm, produces 138 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. It is the same engine that is used in the Ciaz and Ertiga.

So, how does it feel to drive the latest Brezza?

We test drove the automatic version of the SUV first and it certainly is impressive. With it being automatic, the initial rush of a manual is obviously absent. But just over 2,000 rpm, there is no stopping it. It surges forward with authority if one is out on a highway. However, it is going to be far more convenient for crowded city roads. The idle start-stop is again a particularly good feature for city driving. The hybrid technology is available only on the automatic variant.

The new Brezza also comes with a choice of a five-speed manual transmission. For someone who loves driving and pushing things a bit, this has to be the choice. One gets the feeling that the true characteristics of the 1,462 cc, four-cylinder engine comes out in the manual variant. The performance is peppy even with a light press of the throttle. It only gets better as you work your way up the gears and push the vehicle.

What complements the good performance of the engine is the grip level. True to the character of an SUV, the Brezza is able to remain really stable even at higher speeds while negotiating a corner. It remains absolutely planted and the driver will not need to back it off even a bit. The steering feels light and will not make a long drive tiresome. And with the windows rolled up, there is hardly any hint of noise and vibration.

There is more to the Brezza than just the new gasoline engine. It now gets LED headlamps with integrated dual-function DRLs. Between the two headlamps is a chrome strip that gives the front a very sporty look. The tail lights are now LED too and the rear is largely the body colour with the distinct Brezza branding in chrome.

The seating position is good too and allows the driver to get a comfortable view of the outside. Though the seat is comfortable, taller users would probably like a bit more thigh support. The steering wheel, with several control buttons on it, is not too bulky and feels comfortable to hold.

The interiors are well laid out with the front air-conditioning vents at the top, the infotainment screen below that, followed by the AC controls and charging ports. The largely dark colours of the interiors give the Brezza a very premium feel and Maruti Suzuki has done a good job with selecting the plastics as well.

The 17.78-cm infotainment touchscreen shows navigation, audio, reverse camera display, call alerts, voice recognition and several other aspects when connected to a smartphone that can act as the remote.

Features include auto-folding outdoor rear-view mirrors, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers, cooled glove box, sliding front armrest and rear armrest with cup holders, smart entry system, push-button stop/ start, hill hold assist, speed alert and many others depending on the variant.

Maruti Suzuki has done a splendid job with the gasoline Brezza. Already a popular compact SUV, it will give the Tata Nexon, Ford Ecosport, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV300 and the rest of the field a serious run for their money.

The Brezza is priced from Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh, ex-showroom, Bengaluru.