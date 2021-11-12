Mercedes-Benz inaugurates new workshop 

Mercedes-Benz India has inaugurated a state-of-art new workshop facility of Akshaya Motors. This is Mercedes-Benz’s first facility in the southern market based on MAR 2020.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India and Shekhar Bhide, Vice President, Customer Services & Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India in presence of MP Shyam Shetty, Managing Director, Akshaya Motors inaugurated the new service facility of Akshaya Motors in Bengaluru .

Schwenk said: “The year 2021 has been an important year for Mercedes-Benz India in terms of introducing some benchmark customer service initiatives. From introducing industry best eight years warranty for the new generation cars, to the introduction of MB Value Service, we strive to provide hassle free ownership experience to our customers. The addition of this new service facility will further support our customers with all service requirements in this market.

“Karnataka continues to be an important market for Mercedes-Benz India and Akshaya Motors is an integral part of our success story in this market. The new workshop is strategically located and equipped with end-to-end service solutions for our customers in the area. It is Mercedes-Benz India’s first ‘MAR 2020’ facility in South India, underlining the new retail presentation focusing on Design and Architecture, Format and Structure, People and Processes and Digitisation. The new service facility with a combination of digital and physical elements will create a true luxury ownership experience for our Bengaluru customers,” he added.

MAR 2020 is a modern retail presentation format from Mercedes-Benz implemented across the globe. It offers a unique experience with the combination of the digital and physical worlds. The new modern design and signature architecture enable seamless customer journey. With the new format, people’s role and processes are realigned to ensure seamless coordination between various touchpoints and operations, for higher customer convenience. The modern format creates an enriching ownership experience for our customers with state-of-the-art concepts and designs.

Shetty said: “We are proud of our association with Mercedes-Benz and excited to further expand our service network to delight our discerning customers. Akshaya Motors has rich experience in luxury automotive business and our customer centricity has been key to the success over the years. Since 2011, we have sold more than 4800 Mercedes-Benz vehicles and rendered 49,000 Star Services.

“Today, we employ a 198-member team to deliver the Star Experience across all our touch points. We are confident of delivering and fulfilling the needs of customers with this new state-of-the-art workshop in Bengaluru. This modern luxury workshop, aligned to the new brand presence of Mercedes-Benz will offer an unparalleled vehicle ownership experience,” he further added.

Highlights of Mercedes-Benz Akshaya Motors Workshop:

Akshaya Motors’ third workshop is based on the new brand presentation in Retail of Mercedes-Benz with a focus on the four pillars of Design, Architecture, Customer oriented processes, and Digital

First-of-its-kind service lobby, where customers directly arrive with their cars inside the facility and are received by Star Assistants for next planned steps

Investment of Rs. 4.5 crores | Spread across a massive area of approx. 20,000 sq. ft.| 50 professionally trained staff |11 service bays (of which 6 productive PMGR) | Can service 4500+ cars per year

The workshop can service all models of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars including EQC

Mercedes-Benz Premier Express Prime 2.0:

Mercedes-Benz also relaunched its popular Premier Express Prime 2.0 (PEP 2.0) service programme with the inauguration of the new service facility at Akshaya Motors. With PEP 2.0 customers can now get their Mercedes-Benz services under three hours. If not completed in 3 hours, the service will be offered free of cost* (Conditions apply). This service initiative will be rolled-out in phases across the country, covering 18 outlets in 11 cities by Q1 2022.

Services covered under Premier Express Prime are:

Service A type - Oil and oil filter check and replacement, Brake Fluid replacement, Dust Filter Replacement, Wheel rotation, Coolant Antifreeze mixture ratio check, Washing, Interior & Exterior Cleaning

Service B type - Oil and oil filter check and replacement, Brake Fluid replacement, Dust Filter Replacement, Wheel rotation, Coolant Antifreeze mixture ratio check, Washing, Interior & Exterior Cleaning, Fuel Filter check, Air Filter replacement.

Diesel Fuel filter | Brake discs and Brake pads | Wheel Balancing

This entire customer service journey has been made completely digital by incorporating with Mercedes DSD Nxt