Mercedes-Benz India launches GLS SUVs

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the newest generation of the GLS, the S-Class of SUVs.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLS 400 d 4MATIC and GLS 450 4MATIC have both been priced at Rs 99.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India, except Kerala).

The new GLS has a longer wheelbase over its predecessor (3135 mm, an increase of 60 mm), offers more space (87 mm), especially in the second seat row, which can furthermore be adjusted fore and aft.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, digitally launched the GLS at the company’s Centre of Excellence in Chakan, Pune.

Schwenk said: “Combining luxury, comfort, and technology, the Mercedes-Benz GLS is the finest luxury SUV available in the market today. As a full-size seven-seater SUV, the new GLS offers significantly more space and an added legroom for passengers, especially for those in the second row. The GLS is also equipped with the latest generation of the MBUX infotainment system and fully connected via our Mercedes me Connect Services, making it a tech-savvy SUV. The interior of the GLS is a synthesis of modern, luxurious aesthetics, hallmark SUV practicality. In our view, the new GLS is an ideal blend of modern luxury with the characteristics of an off-roader.

“Mercedes me connect app also gets an all-new user interface and an additional new Service App that offers a seamless online experience. The new Mercedes me app with highly intuitive user interface is being rolled-out for all Mercedes me connect owners starting July 1, 2020. This new app provides a platform to offer new features that are capable of over the air updates. We will be shortly rolling-out geo-fencing, vehicle finder and remote open-close of windows and sunroof,” he added.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC comes with a six-cylinder in-line engine electrified with 48-volt technology and integrated starter-generator (ISG). It produces 367 hp and 500 Nm of torque, with a further 250 Nm of torque and 22 hp available. The ISG is responsible for hybrid functions such as EQ Boost or energy recuperation while allowing fuel savings that were previously reserved for high-voltage hybrid technology.