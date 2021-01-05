Mercedes-Benz India launches S-Class Maestro Edition at Rs 1.51 crore 

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday launched the 2021 S-Class Maestro Edition priced at Rs 1.51 crore (ex-showroom, India).

“The S-Class is our flagship model and it remains the benchmark in its segment. With the introduction of the new Maestro Edition, we further enrich the S-Class with additional luxury features and the latest connected car technology. We are confident the Maestro Edition will continue the S-Class’ unmatched popularity among its discerning patrons, reaffirming the flagship’s segment leadership position,” said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

The S-Class Maestro Edition gets some feature enhancements that include the 'Mercedes Me' app on the phone with which the user can track the location of the vehicle, remotely lock or unlock, open windows sunroof, track the vehicle’s location, set speed alerts for other users and other services.

It also features Alexa home integration with Mercedes me connect, Google home Mercedes me connect and Parking Solution POIs in navigation system.

The S 350 d is powered by a 2925-cc OM 656 diesel engine that puts out 286 hp of power from 3400 to 4600 rpm, while the peak torque is 600 Nm from 1200 to 3200 rpm. The car can accelerate from 0-100 Kmph in six seconds and can hit 250 Kmph.

Other features include magic sky control with panoramic sunroof, front memory package, high-gloss brown eucalyptus wood trim, multibeam LED headlamps, Burmester surround sound system with 13 speakers, electrically adjustable rear seats including memory function, rear seat comfort package with reclining seats and massage function, wireless charging system in the front and rear, rear seat entertainment system, sun protection package, smartphone integration, among others.

It also comes with active steering assist, active braking assist and blind spot assist.