Mercedes-Benz launches 2021 GLC  

The Mercedes-Benz GLC 200 is priced at Rs 57.40 lakh and the GLC 220d 4M is Rs 63.15 lakh (both ex-showroom, India)

Vivek Phadnis
Vivek Phadnis, DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 20 2021, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 16:42 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday launched the 2021 GLC with the ‘Mercedes me connect’ technology.  

The Mercedes-Benz GLC 200 is priced at Rs 57.40 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and the GLC 220d 4M is Rs 63.15 lakh (ex-showroom, India).  

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said: “The GLC has remained a key pillar of our SUV offence and has been the single highest selling SUV in our portfolio last year. With the 2021 GLC, we now offer a technology superior, feature enriched fully loaded mid-size SUV, which has raised the benchmark for tech, comfort and convenience in the segment significantly.  

“The new intuitive Mmc technology, MBUX Telematics with Hey Mercedes and new features create a comfortable and best-in car experience. As a customer-centric brand, it remains our endeavour to constantly offer new products and technology that benefits the customers and create a delightful ownership experience," he added. 

Key features and enhancements of the 2021 GLC include all-digital Instrument display, front massage seats, parking package with 360-degree camera, remote engine start, among others.  

DH Auto
Mercedes-Benz

