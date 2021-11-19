Mercedes-Benz launches AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ hatchback 

Mercedes-Benz on Friday launched the AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ hatchback. It is priced at Rs 79.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said: “We are strengthening our A-Class portfolio with the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+, which is the fastest hatchback in the country. With the launch of the most powerful and most dynamic new generation sports car in our portfolio, we are strongly reinforcing the importance of this segment in our overall growth strategy. India’s fastest hatchback is a thoroughbred performance machine eagerly awaited by our AMG customers and performance purists. The introduction of the A 45 S 4MATIC+ underscores our commitment towards introducing the most desirable products from our global portfolio for our discerning customers in India.”

The car has a extensively reinforced the body shell, as it provides the basis for the precise self-steering characteristics, as well as track and camber stability, especially when driving at high speed.

The four-cylinder turbocharged motor can sprint from zero to 100 Km/h in only 3.9 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 270 Km/h.

The dynamic driving experience in a completely new dimension is greatly assisted by the fully variable all-wheel drive included as standard. The secret is AMG torque control in the new rear axle differential. This has two electronically controlled multidisc clutches, each of which is connected to a rear axle drive shaft. In this way, the drive power can not only be completely variably distributed between the front and rear wheels, but also selectively between the left and right rear wheel.

The new AMG suspension with specific spring elements and the new, frequency-selective shock absorbers provides the basis for high directional stability and highly dynamic cornering characteristics with low body roll.

The car comes with Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport +, Individual, and RACE driving modes.

The new Mercedes-AMG A 45 4MATIC+ comes with AMG-specific radiator grille, aerodynamic bonnet, with powerdomes, multi-beam LED headlights, wider front wings, flared wheel arches, AMG alloy wheels, wider front axle, two round twin tailpipes and a wide rear apron.

As far as safety features are concerned, the car has blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist and AMG performance braking systems.