Mercedes-Benz launches AMG E 53, E 63 in India 

Mercedes-Benz on Thursday launched two new performance sedans in India – the all-new AMG E 53 4MATIC+ and the new AMG E 63 S 4MATIC. The AMG E 53 4M+ is only the second ‘AMG 53 series’ product introduced in India and the first ever in a sedan body shape.

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ is priced at Rs 1.02 crore, while the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ is priced at Rs 1.70 crore.

With a diverse offering of 11 AMG products in India comprising the 35, 43, 53, 63 and GT series, Mercedes-AMG now offers the largest portfolio of performance cars in India across body shapes.

The AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine in the E 63 S 4MATIC+ can put out 612 hp and a maximum torque of 850 Nm and is paired with a nine-speed multi-clutch transmission.

The electrified 3.0-litre engine in the E 53 4MATIC+ with twin turbocharging via an exhaust gas turbocharger and an electric additional compressor generates an output of 435 hp and produces a peak torque of 520 Nm.

Santosh Iyer, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India, said: “Today, we introduce two new AMG performance sedans for the Indian customers which presents scintillating performance associated with the AMG brand promise of ‘Driving Performance’. Both these sedans not only offer exceptional performance and vehicle dynamics, but also increased comfort while retaining the hallmark AMG character.

“With the AMG E 63 S 4M+ and AMG E 53 4M+, we further rejuvenate our AMG portfolio especially for those performance purists, who always wanted a fine balance between racetrack performance and daily drivability in their performance cars. With both these AMGs we now offer an unmatched product combination in the luxury performance sedan segment in India.

“Having expanded the AMG portfolio to new customer groups with the 35 and 43 series, our focus is now to strengthen the pure performance products, especially in the 63 series, which continues to remain the core model series for AMG globally," he added.

The interiors are enhanced with the addition of a widescreen cockpit, an AMG performance steering wheel and the MBUX infotainment system with AMG-specific functions and displays, reiterating its membership of the AMG family.

On the outside, there are two new, flatter taillights with two sections. They now extend into the boot lid, where they are visually linked with a trim strip in high-gloss chrome on the top.

As standard the E 63 S is shod in new 20-inch five-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels, also aerodynamically optimised and with a wider aero rim edge, painted in a choice of matt black or high-gloss tantalum grey. Restyled 19-inch light-alloy wheels in an aerodynamically optimised five-twin-spoke design round off the dynamic appearance on the AMG E 53 4M+.

The AMG Speedshift MCT 9G transmission can be operated by hand via the aluminium shift paddles arranged on the left and right behind the steering wheel rim. The paddles are now slightly bigger and positioned further down. The centre console includes an AMG-specific control unit with additional switches that are used to regulate the drive programs, the media volume, the three-stage ESP, the manual transmission mode, the adaptive damping system, the optional AMG Performance exhaust system, the ECO start/stop function and the reversing camera.

The AMG E 63 S 4M+ is equipped with the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive as standard. This intelligent system combines the advantages of different drive concepts: torque distribution on the front and rear axles, which is fully variable for the first time, ensures optimum traction on any surface. The driver can also activate Drift Mode, during which the AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ becomes a purely rear-wheel drive vehicle. Drift Mode remains engaged until the driver deactivates it again.

With the Dynamic Select, the user can pick between Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual and Race on the E 63 S and the E 53 Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual modes.