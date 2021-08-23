Mercedes-Benz launches AMG GLE 63 S at Rs 2.07 crore 

Mercedes-Benz on Monday launched the all-new AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe in India. It is priced at Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom).

The AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe is the 12th AMG model available in India.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said: “AMG portfolio remains the fastest growing segment for us and the launch of the AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe reinforces our strong presence in the luxury performance segment. This vehicle sets high standard for design, exclusivity of appointments, driving dynamics and agility. Kitted out with the specific AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, the AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe is a capable off-roader and an outstanding instance of performance luxury perfected by AMG.

“Fascinating products supported by a wide retail network of exclusive AMG Performance Centres and complemented by AMG specific service programmes for discerning AMG customers have ensured our AMG strategy remains customer centric. Fascinating products together with such initiatives have helped us in cementing our position as the most preferred luxury performance brand in the market today,” he added.

The GLE range has been one of the most diverse line-ups of Mercedes-Benz in recent years, with products ranging from GLE 300 d 4MATIC LWB to performance focused cars like the AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe. The new AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe is the most powerful sibling of the AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe.

The AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+Coupe’s twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 produces 612 horsepower at 6500 rpm and 850 Nm of torque at 2500-4500 rpm. This performance SUV Coupe is extremely agile as it sprints from 0-100 in mere 3.8 seconds, making it the fastest SUV Coupe in Mercedes-Benz’s India portfolio.

The AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe’s 4.0-litre engine is also the first-ever AMG V8 to feature the 48-volt EQ Boost hybrid system. The 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine is fitted with an integrated EQ Boost starter-alternator. It combines a starter motor and an alternator in a single, powerful electric motor, compactly integrated between the engine and the transmission. The EQ Boost hybrid system produces an additional 22 hp of output plus 250 Nm of torque.

The AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission is specially tuned to the requirements of the eight-cylinder engine in the AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe. The extensively tailored software enables extremely short shift times and fast multiple downshifts