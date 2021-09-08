 Mercedes-Benz launches Dreamfest financial package 

Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday launched ‘Dreamfest’, a package of financial benefits and offers for the festive season for luxury car buyers.

The initiative includes a bucket list of financing options from Mercedes-Benz Financial, including low-interest loans, the lowest EMIs over an exclusive 10-year period, as well as assured buybacks with discounted EMIs for Mercedes-Benz owners looking to trade in their older cars for newer models.

'Dreamfest’ is applicable till October 31, 2021, on purchase of select Mercedes-Benz models including the A-class limousine, the GLA, the GLC and the E-class. In addition, Mercedes is also offering the winner of a lucky draw the chance to meet seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and access to the F1 Paddock Club as part of an all-expense paid trip to the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Booking a car is all that is needed to be eligible for the lucky draw.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, commented: “With gradual recovery of economic activities, the upcoming festive season will be a key enabler in strengthening the resurgent customer sentiment. ‘Dreamfest’ festive campaign from Mercedes-Benz hence promises exciting options for potential customers who are considering a Mercedes-Benz, during the auspicious festive period. We are confident these attractive offers will assist our customers with their purchase decision and will add immense value to them.”

Mercedes-Benz India inaugurated a one-of-its-kind ‘Mercedes-Benz Studio’ that aims at offering one stop-customised colouring solutions as per customers’ requests, along with other bundled service offerings. Key customised solutions of Mercedes-Benz Studio include customise colouring, repaint of the same colour, two tone paint, black edition etc.

Provide plethora of paint option like solid paint, metallic paint, pearl finish, designo matte finish etc., refurbish and restoration of pre-owned Mercedes-Benz, provide special colouring solutions for interior, door pads, seats etc., Mercedes nona polish, paint maintenance solutions and Mercedes Benz car care products, offers extensive range of car care products.

Mercedes-Benz India and Sundaram Motors also celebrated 20 years of their association. Schwenk said: “It is an important milestone accomplished by Sundaram Motors and we are glad to have such long-standing partners with shared vision of customer centricity. Sundaram Motors continue to play an important role in the growth of the brand and create a strong loyal customer base with their impeccable customer experience.”

Sharath Vijayraghavan, Executive Director, TVS Sundaram Motors, said, “We are delighted to complete two decades of our association with one of the most iconic and desirable automotive brand globally - Mercedes-Benz. Our customer-oriented approach remains the key reason for our long-standing success in the ever-evolving automotive business, and we are excited to grow our footprint steadily and continue to remain the customers’ top preference in all these years. To mark this important milestone achieved, we are announcing an array of innovative customer initiatives under the tagline 'Sundaram Signature Services' that would add unmatched value to the ownership experience of our customers, to whom we dedicate our growth and market success.”