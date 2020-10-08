Mercedes-Benz launches EQC luxury electric vehicle at Rs 99.30 lakh

Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday launched the EQC electric vehicle at Rs 99.30 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, India). This is the company’s first EV product.

Rivals Audi and Jaguar are expected to launch luxury EVs too.

The EQC is driven by electric motors at the front and rear axles with a combined output of 408 hp and 700 Nm of torque. The company said that it can touch 100 Kmph from zero in 5.1 seconds and the range is 450 Km (as per WLTP) at one full charge. The battery is an 80 kWh lithium-ion battery.

Mercedes-Benz India has over 100 charging points in 48 cities across India and owners can find the nearest public charging station via the navigation unit.

Initially, it will be available at showrooms in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai.

The ex-showroom price for the first 50 units includes an AC wall box charger, home electrical charger, 5-year unlimited on-road assistance, 5-year comprehensive service package, 5-year unlimited kilometers extended warranty, 8-year/ 160000 Kms battery cover.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO said: “We are excited to launch this car for our discerning customers in India who always wanted a practical electric car with a long range, which is very stylish, extremely refined and fun to drive, laden with the latest generation intuitive technology, extremely safe, has zero tailpipe emission. The EQC meets all these criteria of today’s tech savvy customers.

“Our objective is to put our combined experience and understanding of the Indian market and customers behind the EQC, and create a long-term, worry-free, sustainable and green mobility ecosystem in India. The EQC will become a torch-bearer towards sustainable luxury in India.”