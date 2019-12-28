Mercedes-Benz launches express service in Bengaluru

Mercedes-Benz, India’s largest luxury carmaker, has launched a new service programme, ‘Premiere Express Prime’. The initiative is aimed at enhancing the customer’s ownership experience.

Premiere Express Prime enables complete servicing of a Mercedes Benz in three hours. This is made possible due to dedicated infrastructure within the service centre comprising of dedicated bays, tools and equipment apart from certified maintenance technicians, the company said in a statement.

The service is currently available in Bengaluru and will be rolled out soon in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

“We aim to reduce the turnaround time of servicing a car to three hours, thereby saving precious time of our customers who have a busy lifestyle. After-sales is a key element in our growth strategy in India and this initiative will help us build on the trust we have acquired from our customers,” Shekhar Bhide, Vice President, Customer Services and Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India said.