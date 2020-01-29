Mercedes-Benz launches GLE SUV from Rs 73.70 lakh

Mercedes-Benz, on Wednesday, launched the latest generation of the GLE sports utility vehicle in New Delhi.

The new LWB GLE 300 d is priced at Rs 73.70 lakh and the LWB GLE 400 d (hip-hop variant) is priced at Rs 1.25 crore (prices are ex-showroom, India).

The GLE will be equipped with two diesel engine options. The OM 654 four-cylinder diesel engine comes with 245 hp and 500 Nm of torque on the GLE 300 d 4MATIC and the OM 656 six-cylinder diesel engine comes with 330 hp and 700 Nm of torque in the GLE 400 d 4MATIC (hip-hop variant). The engines are BS-VI compliant.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said: “At Mercedes-Benz, we know the customers’ pulse and our endeavour is to offer them with product offerings that are best-in class. The GLE remains one such winning product, and the fourth generation GLE that comes with a long wheelbase is further going to redefine and create a new benchmark in the luxury SUV segment. The new GLE long wheelbase offers an extended and plush interior cabin space that remains unmatched creating significantly more space, especially for the rear passengers.”

The new LWB GLE has an 80 mm longer wheelbase than its predecessor does and it is 105 mm longer in overall length. This makes the SUV more spacious, particularly for the rear seat passengers. The legroom in the second row has increased by 69 mm over the previous generation. The headroom of the new GLE at the rear has now increased by 35 millimetres as well. The rear seat also has an inclination angle of 30 degrees along with a fore-aft movement of 100 mm., which makes the drive even more comfortable.

The GLE also gets the latest generation of the MBUX - Mercedes-Benz User Experience multimedia system, which has a touch control and AI-based voice control system.

Safety features include nine airbags in GLE 400 d and seven airbags in GLE 300 d, active brake assist, blind spot assist as a standard across variants.