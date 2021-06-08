Mercedes-Benz launches Maybach GLS 600 from Rs 2.43 crore 

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday entered the ultra-luxurious SUV segment in India with the launch of its Maybach range of vehicles.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic was launched from a price of Rs 2.43 crore (ex-showroom).

Apart from being the first Maybach SUV, the GLS Maybach 600 will only be the second Maybach model in the Indian market. The first is the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said: “We are excited to introduce the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic to India. The Maybach brand represents the pinnacle of luxury and this SUV will elevate customer experience to an unmatched level. It blends classic old-world charm and supreme comfort with the most cutting-edge technology to redefine the luxury experience on wheels.

“Luxury motoring with an SUV in India is reimagined with the introduction of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic. We are now glad to hand over these SUVs to discerning customers who have expressed exceptionally high interest in this fine model that rewrites expectations in the luxury SUV segment,” he added.

“We have witnessed a strong demand for our products as we see the hope and aspiration of our customers remain unbroken. With this positivity, we look at restarting and ramping up our business in phases, in sync with the unlocking of different markets. Our 2021 product strategy remains on track and we expect further uptick in demand, especially for top-end products. The market outlook also remains positive at this point and we continue to stay optimistic. Our customers can expect more product introductions across segments in the coming months,” he further explained.

The rear seats of the SUV can be reclined by 43.5 degrees, pushed back by 120 mm, have electrical adjustment with memory, have electrically extending leg rest, have rear comfort package plus features, have chauffeur function, climatised outer seats, multi-contour seats with massage function, wireless charging, MBUX rear tablet and Pre-Safe function.

In addition to the above, there are two folding tables at the rear, stowage trays to provide space for a notebook or documents, refrigerated compartment with an option for interior lighting and mounting option for champagne flutes.

The Mercedes-Maybach features the Airmatic air suspension with Adaptive Damping System Plus (ADS+) as standard. A dedicated Maybach drive program for the suspension and powertrain offers rear-seat passengers a comfortable ride, while there is also a standard MBUX rear seat tablet device.

As far as the engine is concerned, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is powered by a 3982 cc, eight-cylinder engine that puts out 557 hp from 6000 to 6500 rpm with the torque figure being 730 Nm from 2500 to 4500 rpm. It can accelerate from zero to 100 Kmph in 4.9 seconds and the top speed is 250 Kmph.

Safety features include active distance assist Distronic, active lane keeping assist, active blind spot assist, active brake assist, active steering assist, adaptive high beam assist plus, adaptive LED tail lights, eight airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, parking package with 360-degree camera, electronic traction system, downhill speed regulation, off-road driving mode, Pre-Safe system, Mercedes-Benz emergency call system, carwash mode, attention assist and retractable Maybach running boards.