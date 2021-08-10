Mercedes-Benz R&D to hire 1,000 engineers in Bengaluru

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI), a captive unit of Daimler Group in India, is on a hiring spree. The company is looking to hire 1,000 engineers at its R&D centre in Bengaluru.

They will work on the development of new products and services, including its operating system - the Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) for future cars. The company, which is focusing on the Electric Only concept globally, is currently developing a new range of electric cars with significant contribution from its R&D centre in Bengaluru. Over the next five years, the company aims to expand its R&D centre significantly, a top company official told DH.

The MBRDI is looking for various skillsets such as full-stack platform developers, Autosar, model-based development, CI/CD, Python full stack – automation framework and other similar profiles.

Set up in 1996, Mercedes-Benz R&D India has emerged as a global hub for the German luxury carmaker's IT and product development. Currently, 6,500 engineers are working at the Bengaluru centre of MBRDI. MBRDI also has a centre in Pune which employs around 500 engineers.

Both Bengaluru and Pune centres are working with their headquarters in Germany and other global R&D centres in the US, Israel, and China on wide-ranging products and technologies, including the Mercedes-Benz Operating System and upcoming electric cars.

“The new OS will be capable of controlling new features in a car, and some of them could be changed by the customers on their own like how they can change features on smartphones. The new OS is being developed at our R&D centre in Bengaluru,” Manu Saale, Managing Director & CEO, MBRDI said.

He said the new MB.OS will be ready for commercialisation in all its future cars within the next three years.

He said the MB.OS will allow updates and upgrades over the entire life cycle of the vehicle. MBRDI has already developed its impressive Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system in Bengaluru.

The MBUX infotainment system boasts intuitive logic and a wide range of control options via the talk button or the “Hey Mercedes” prompt. The MBUX provides navigation to points of interest such as parking lots, and restaurants, etc.