Mercedes-Benz to assemble AMG models in India

Moving towards localisation of its premium AMG models in India, Mercedes-Benz will now begin to produce the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe at its Chakan, Pune, plant.

Mercedes-Benz India currently produces 10 CKD models across segments in Chakan and the AMG models are currently imported as CBUs (Completely Built Units)

In India, the AMG portfolio comprises the 43, 53, 63, and GT series across different body shapes.

While the imported CBU AMG GLC 43 costs around Rs one crore, the CKD version will be around Rs 80 lakh.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India stated: “The decision to locally produce AMG in India underlines Mercedes-Benz’s clear roadmap for the Indian market and our long-term commitment to our Indian customers.

“We want AMG to be more accessible to the potential customers and play a bigger role in our overall portfolio we offer in India. This decision is an important milestone towards strengthening our AMG ambitions in India further.

“The AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé is an important model in our portfolio having the distinction of being one of the highest selling AMG models in India. We are proud to introduce this dynamic SUV Coupé for our Indian customers now in its ‘made in India’ version,” he added.

The 3.0-litre, six-cylinder biturbo motor produces power output of 390 hp with a peak torque of 520 Nm. It takes 4.9 seconds from zero to 100 Kmph, while the top speed is 250 Kmph.