MG Motor India launches Astor SUV 

MG Motor India on Monday launched the mid-size sports utility vehicle MG Astor with first-in-segment Autonomous (Level 2) technology, at a special introductory price of Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will have the Style, Super, Smart and Sharp variants.

The company said that the Astor comes with a standard 3-3-3 package which includes warranty of three years/unlimited kilometres, three years of roadside assistance and three labour-free periodic services. With the unique MY MG shield programme, Astor customers also have the flexibility to choose and personalise their ownership package with warranty extension and protect plans.

Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said: “Astor brings personality, practicality and technology in one compelling expression of future mobility based on established brand heritage. Enriched with features and packed with technologies never seen before in this segment, we believe that Astor will set a new benchmark in the segment. While the car has been positioned and priced attractively, My MG Shield offers customers complete peace of mind and aligns with our philosophy of creating exciting experiences every time”.

Styled as per MG’s global design philosophy of emotional dynamism, Astor has contemporary look that connects with consumers. Astor’s i-SMART technology comes with 80+ connected car features for Smart and Sharp variants. The ADAS with Autonomous level 2 features will be available as an optional pack in the 220Turbo AT as well as in the VTI-tech CVT transmission for the Sharp variant.

Customers can test drive and pre-reserve the Astor SUV by visiting MG’s expansive network or website starting Monday. Bookings will open on October 21, 2021, and deliveries will commence in November 2021.