MG Motor India launches Hector Shine SUV 

To mark the second anniversary of Hector, MG Motor India on Thursday added another variant to its line-up – the MG Hector Shine sport utility vehicle.

Available in Petrol MT, Diesel MT, and Petrol CVT, the Hector Shine SUV starts at Rs 14.51 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The new trim has an all-new electric sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels and a 26.4-cm HD touchscreen AVN System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, Shine CVT is equipped with an electric parking brake, push-button start/ stop and smart entry, chrome door handles and telescopic steering.

It will also come in new Havana Grey color and will also be added to select variants of the Hector family.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said: “Hector’s second anniversary in India is a perfect occasion to further strengthen its portfolio. The addition of the Shine variant braces Hector family range which now comprises five variants and gives customers the power of choice. This is an opportunity to welcome new members to the MG family.”

Further, MG is also offering a curated accessories package including items of high aesthetic and functional value like leatherette seat covers and steering wheel cover, window sunshades, air purifier, wireless phone charging and 3D cabin mats at an attractive price offering, the company said.

The car will also be backed by MG Shield which is a 5-5-5 offering, including five years of unlimited-kilometre warranty, five years of roadside assistance and five labour-free services, the company added.