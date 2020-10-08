MG Motor launches Gloster SUV from Rs 28.98 lakh

MG Motor India on Thursday launched its premium SUV -- the Gloster -- from an introductory price of Rs 28.98 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The Gloster will take on the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the Mahindra Alturas in this segment.

The Gloster is MG Motor's -- owned by the Chinese SAIC Motor -- third product in India after the Hector and ZS Electric Vehicle.

The top-end Savvy variant -- priced at Rs 35.38 lakh, is an Autonomous Level 1 vehicle with features such as automatic park assist, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, among others.

The other variants are the Super, Smart and Sharp. Engine options include a diesel two-litre turbo and twin turbo, with the latter variant producing more power and having four-wheel drive. Both engine options come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and there is no manual transmission variant of the Gloster.

The 1996 cc single turbo engine option has a power output of 163 ps at 4000 rpm and peak torque of 375 Nm from 1500-2400 rpm. The twin turbo engine produces 218 ps at 4000 rpm and the peak torque is 480 Nm from 1500-2400 rpm.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said: “We believe that Gloster will establish a new benchmark while combining matchless luxury, technology and off-roading experience in its segment. The customised My MG Shield aftersales packages will further provide more alternatives to customers and ensure a complete peace of mind. All of these features are in line with our philosophy of doing more than our customers’ expectations.”