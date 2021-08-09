MG Motor launches seven-seater Gloster at Rs 37.28 lakh

It features a 2.0 Twin Turbo Diesel Engine generating 200 ps of power and 480 Nm of peak torque. 

DH Web Desk
  Aug 09 2021, 13:22 ist
Credit: DH Photo

MG Motor India on Monday launched the new seven-seat version of the Gloster Savvy sports utility vehicle. 

Priced at Rs 37.28 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the new Gloster Savvy SUV comes in a seven-seater (2+3+2) configuration. It features multiple driving modes enabled with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and a BorgWarner Transfer case aiding its off-roading abilities. It also has the i-SMART technology, 64-color ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, driver seat massager and several other exclusive features. 

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “We are introducing the Gloster Savvy with a seven-seater configuration in response to requests from our customers. With this addition to the existing Gloster Savvy with six-seater configuration, we are offering our customers the power to choose a vehicle as per their needs and preferences.” 

Under the hood, the seven-seater MG Gloster Savvy, like its six-seat counterpart, features a 2.0 Twin Turbo Diesel Engine generating 200 ps power and 480 Nm of peak torque. 

The premium SUV also comes with a unique, industry-first MY MG Shield ownership package, which has revolutionised and personalised the car ownership experience with flexible after-sales needs of customers. Besides providing customers with a choice to customise additional services and maintenance packages from 200+ options, MY MG Shield’s standard 3-3-3 package includes a warranty of three years/100,000 kilometres, three years of roadside assistance and three labour-free periodic services. 

