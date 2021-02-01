MG Motor registers 15 per cent growth in January 2021

MG Motor India on Monday announced retail sales of 3,602 units in January 2021, thus registering a growth of 15 per cent against the same month last year.

The Chinese-owned company also announced its annual maintenance shutdown at its Halol manufacturing facility in Gujarat during the first 11 days of January, 2021, which affected production and the supply chain.

Rakesh Sidana, Director, Sales, MG Motor India, said: “We have received a good response for the Hector 2021 including the latest addition to the family – Hector Plus seven-seater. Our supply situation is chasing demand with ramp up continuing post the maintenance shutdown and we expect good sales in February and March 2021.”

The company also said that the waiting period for the Hector ranges up to two months while the waiting period on Gloster is up to three-four months depending on the variant.

Meanwhile, the company’s ZS electric vehicle continues to garner demand based on the planned expansion in various cities across India, the manufacturer said.

“Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric) mobility, the cutting-edge automaker has augmented the across-the-board ‘experiences’ within the automobile segment today. It has introduced several industry-firsts in India including India’s first Internet SUV – MG Hector, India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV – MG ZS EV, and India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV – MG Gloster,” the company said.

The British, now Chinese-owned, manufacturer entered India with its first product being the Hector sports utility vehicle. It later introduced the ZS electric vehicle and the Gloster SUV.

MG Motor recently launched the facelifted Hector SUV. It has been priced from Rs 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom).