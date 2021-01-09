MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition launched in India at Rs 41.70 lakh 

MINI has introduced a special edition of the MINI three-door hatch – the MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition in India.

Limited to 15 units, this special edition of the car will be imported as completely built-up units.

The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition is priced Rs 41.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The car is dedicated to Northern Irish rally driver Patrick 'Paddy' Hopkirk. In 1964, the classic Mini Cooper S bagged the first of three victories in the Monte Carlo Rally and driving it was the then 30-year-old Hopkirk in the iconic No 37 Red Mini Cooper S.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition is a reflection of MINI’s challenger spirit and racing genes. It is a celebration of the ultimate MINI challenger moment – Paddy Hopkirk’s first Monte Carlo Rally victory in the classic Mini Cooper S.

“The winning streak at the Monte Carlo Rally continues to inspire MINI fans all over the world to this day. We are delighted to start the New Year with the launch of the MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition, an icon of international motorsport history," he added.

The exterior features the chili red colour with aspen white roof, black mirror caps, 16-inch light alloy wheels in black and exterior elements in piano black (bonnet scoop, door handles, fuel filler cap, waistline finisher, MINI emblem at the front and rear, kidney grille strut).

It also has the iconic No 37 sticker in white on both sides and No 37 badging on the side scuttles as well as the keycap. The Paddy Hopkirk signature appears on the illuminated door sills, the C-pillars and on the cockpit facia along with a rear sticker in matt black.

There is also a single bonnet stripe in white with Paddy Hopkirk’s signature and 33EJB badging of number plate.

This limited-edition car is powered by a two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with twin power turbo and produces 192 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm. This engine is mated to a seven-speed Steptronic sport transmission with double clutch and steering wheel paddles.