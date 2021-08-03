Morris Garages reveals images of One SUV 

Iconic British car manufacturer Morris Garages has taken the curtains off the MG One sports utility vehicle in what the company says is ‘functional elegance’ and ‘cutting-edge digital technology’.

The MG One, the company said, is based on the brand’s SIGMA architecture, is a combination of functional elegance and cutting-edge digital technology. It is the debut of the brand’s new architecture and design language, majorly fashionable and sporty.

It also said that the brand’s new architecture can compress the mechanical space of the automobile to the minimum, and develop an interior space efficiency of up to 70 per cent. SIGMA also helps balance the exterior shape and interior space from the beginning, making the interior space layout more in line with ergonomics, it added.

Further describing what the architecture is about, MG said SIGMA is a fusion of machinery and intelligence which transcends the differences between horsepower and the ability of the software.

Based on the concept of new-age intelligence, the SIGMA architecture has expanded the limit of automotive platforms. Through the flexible combination of more than 100 kinds of modules, the architecture design can create a variety of body types such as hatch and notch, sports car, off-roader, SUV, etc., to meet the user's diversified needs.

SIGMA provides a larger range of power and torque powertrains, a new generation of engines and more hybrid drive methods. It also empowers MG One with powerful chip technology, an active digital ecosystem, advanced electric architecture, and hard-core software technology.