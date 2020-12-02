Nissan India launches Magnite compact SUV from Rs 4.99 lakh 

Nissan India on Wednesday launched their compact SUV Magnite from an introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This price will be until December 31, 2020.

“The all-new Nissan Magnite marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Nissan NEXT strategy for both the Indian and global market. Built on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’, the all-new Nissan Magnite comes with more than 20 first-in-class and best-in-segment features that provides consumers with a differentiated, innovative and accessible ownership experience,” said Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India.

This year has seen an intense battle in the compact SUV segment. There are several models in this segment including the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

The Magnite will come with a choice of a 1.0-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol (MT and CVT) engines. No diesel engine variant has been launched.

Features of the Magnite include around view monitor (AVM), seven-inch TFT meter tyre pressure monitoring system, eight-inch infotainment display with full flush touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and built-in voice recognition, Nissan Connect (geo fence, roadside assistance, smart watch connectivity etc.), among others.

As far as the safety features are concerned, the Manite has high strength and impact absorbing body structure, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), hydraulic brake assist (HBA), vehicle dynamic control (VDC), traction control system (TCS), hill start assist (HSA), speed sensing door lock, central locking and SRS dual airbag system with pretension and load limiter seatbelt for driver and passenger.