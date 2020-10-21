Nissan India unveils Magnite compact SUV

Nissan India on Wednesday globally unveiled the Magnite compact SUV as part of their Nissan NEXT strategy for the Indian market.

The Japanese carmaker has thus entered what is becoming this highly competitive segment. There are already several models including the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

“The all-new Nissan Magnite plays a vital role in our Nissan NEXT strategy and represents Nissan’s undeniable commitment to the Indian market as a customer-centric organisation. As we continue to prioritise and invest in the Indian consumer, we aim for the all-new Nissan Magnite to be the first product that will enable sustainable growth. Nissan will continue to be the primary brand in India,” said Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India.

As is becoming the trend, the HRA0 1.0-litre turbocharged engine will be available with a manual five-speed and X-TRONIC CVT gearboxes. The company said that the Magnite’s engine borrows the “mirror bore cylinder coating” technology Nissan GT-R sports car.

The company said that the Magnite features the latest technology as a part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM).

Features of the Magnite include around view monitor (AVM), seven-inch TFT meter tyre pressure monitoring system, eight-inch infotainment display with full flush touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and built-in voice recognition, Nissan Connect (geo fence, roadside assistance, smart watch connectivity etc.), among others.

As far as the safety features are concerned, the Manite has high strength and impact absorbing body structure, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), hydraulic brake assist (HBA), vehicle dynamic control (VDC), traction control system (TCS), hill start assist (HSA), speed sensing door lock, central locking and SRS dual airbag system with pretension and load limiter seatbelt for driver and passenger.