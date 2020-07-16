Nissan reveal Magnite concept compact SUV

Nissan India revealed the concept of its upcoming compact SUV – the Magnite – in a global event on Thursday. The company said that the new B-SUV would be launched in the 2020 financial year.

The compact SUV segment is a highly competitive one with the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and others.

“The Nissan Magnite is an evolutionary leap in Nissan’s global SUV DNA. With cutting-edge technology onboard, it will be a game-changer in its segment. A bold offering in the sub-four-metre category, we are confident that Nissan Magnite will redefine the B-SUV segment for the industry. The Nissan Magnite is made on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ and has been designed in Japan while keeping in mind the requirements and aspirations of Indian customers,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Going by this, it is quite clear that the Magnite will be built in India and exported too.

Nissan has only released exterior images of the upcoming Magnite. However, going by the pictures, they have clearly come up with a stylish product. The SUV, particularly the front, looks very muscular. The big front grille and what appear like chrome touches adds to the look of an SUV.

Particularly interesting are the neatly shaped and narrow headlamps. All in all, Nissan have come up with a very futuristic-looking product.

It only remains to be seen as to how competitively the Magnite will be priced.