Nissan reveals interior images of Magnite

Nissan India, on Tuesday, released interior images of the Nissan Magnite concept after the global unveil in July.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The Nissan Magnite concept is an evolutionary leap in Nissan’s SUV history. Not only the exterior, but also the interiors exude premium-ness, sophistication and roominess. These core elements of design philosophy will be succeeded to the production model which is under development, coupled with superior technology on-board to be a game-changer in its segment.”

The images released show a very stylish interior with a dark upholstery and dashboard, with maroon stitching on the seats and maroon accents on the seats, dashboard and the door panels.

At the centre of the dashboard is the touchscreen infotainment system, with narrow aircon vents. The instrument cluster is digital as well, again with touches of maroon. All in all, it looks quite promising on the styling front.

The launch is expected later in the year and this product will be positioned in the highly competitive compact SUV segment. The Magnite will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and others in the segment.