Ola commences bookings for electric scooter

It will be priced aggressively to make it widely accessible, the company stated

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 15 2021, 19:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 19:31 ist
Ola Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal on an Ola Scooter. Credit: Ola photo

Ola Electric on Thursday said it has commenced reservations for its upcoming electric scooter.

Starting from Thursday, consumers can reserve their Ola Scooter on olaelectric.com by paying a refundable deposit of Rs 499, the company said in a statement.

“India's EV revolution begins today as we open reservations for our electric scooter, the first in our range of upcoming EVs. With its incredible performance, technology, and design along with aggressive pricing, it will help accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility," Ola Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal said in a statement.

India has the opportunity and potential to become the world leader in EVs and Ola is proud to lead this charge, he added.

The company is yet to reveal the features of the scooter but noted that it would come with class-leading speed, range, the biggest boot space and technology.

It will be priced aggressively to make it widely accessible, the company stated.

The first in a range of Ola electric two-wheelers, the Ola Scooter will roll out from the Ola Futurefactory, being built on a 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu.

Ola Electric aims to operationalise the first phase with 2 million annual capacity very soon, with the full capacity of 10 million annual vehicles to be completed next year.

