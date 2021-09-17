Ola scooters sales touch Rs 1100 crore in two days 

Ola Electric has notched sales of Rs 1100 crore of its S1 and S1 Pro scooters, Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has announced.

“Yesterday (Thursday) was the second and final day of purchase for the Ola S1 and S1 Pro, the first in our range of electric scooters

“While day 1 of purchase was quite unprecedented for us and the auto industry, day 2 simply continued from where day 1 left off! The excitement and enthusiasm customers showed for our products remained high throughout," he said in his blog.

On day one, sales of the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooter had touched Rs 600 crore.

“This is unprecedented not just in the automotive industry but it is one of the highest sales in a day (by value) for a single product in Indian e-commerce history! We truly are living in a digital India.

“While the purchase window is now closed, our reservations remain open on olaelectric.com and I want to let all of you know that we will be reopening the purchase window on November 1, 2021, just in time for Diwali. So if you’d like to buy the Ola S1 and the S1 Pro, then I encourage you to reserve asap. Those who have already reserved but did not purchase in the window that ended yesterday (Thursday) will also be able to purchase on November 1.

“The last 2 days have been exhilarating and humbling at the same time. All of us at Ola are thankful to all of you who’ve bought our products. You are the true new-age revolutionaries who are taking India to an electric future!” he added.

The Ola S1 has a top speed of 90 Kmph and it can reach 40 Kmph from zero in 3.6 seconds. Its range is 121 Km. It has a peak motor power of 8.5 KW, has a 2.98 KWh battery pack is priced at Rs 99,999 and comes in five colours.

The Ola S1 Pro has a top speed of 115 Kmph and can hit the 40 Kmph mark from zero in a mere three seconds. The range is 181 Km and it has a peak motor power of 8.5 KW, 3.97 KWh battery pack is priced at Rs 1,29,999 and comes in 10 colours.

The prices are ex-showroom and include FAME II subsidy, but exclude state subsidy.