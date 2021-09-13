Piaggio India banking on robust Aprilia superbike sales 

With the rise in incomes and aspirations increasing, superbike sales have been going up in the big cities. Also, the culture of superbiking and formation of biking groups is becoming a big urban trend.

With the launch of the Aprilia RS 660 and other superbikes in India recently, Piaggio India is betting big on the Indian market when it comes to the superbike segment.

“In India for superbikes, especially 400cc and above, we see exponential growth in demand in the Indian market. We have always been known for our superbikes globally. We have a huge Aprilia fan base in India and they want that exemplary riding experience. So, we thought it was an opportunity to launch an array of superbikes in India," explained Sudhanshu Agrawal, Head, Two-wheeler Business, Piaggio India.

Even within the country, Bengaluru is special. “We are super excited about Bengaluru. As far as superbikes are concerned, it is one of the biggest markets in India. When we look at the potential of the cities across India, we have a huge Aprilia fan base in Bengaluru,” he said.

Asked about the size of the superbike market in India is, Agrawal said: “It is around 20,000 in numbers as per SIAM data when in the 400 plus cc segment. But if you look at the growth, the CAGR is almost 25-30 per cent which is more encouraging. Among younger people, aspirations are also going global. When the aspiration goes global, superbikes come into the mindset of the audience. That is the segment that we would like to cater to. We have four products and are introducing the Moto Guzzi V85 TT in the cruiser category. Looking at the response, we are geared up to increase our product portfolio in the coming months and years."

A big part of Piaggio’s operations in India is the scooter business. In reply to a question about how it is doing, Agrawal said: “We have a very encouraging response for our scooters. Obviously, we have all seen what we have faced for the last two years due to the pandemic and the demand for it has been struggling. The demand for personal mobility has also gone up. We have grown exponentially wherever we have got three-four months at a stretch after the pandemic. If you look at Q1 2020, we have grown 94 per cent. Even in this season, we are very optimistic that we should be taking a quantum jump in our numbers across India.

"We have an installed capacity of 1,50,000 a year at our plant in Baramati (Maharashtra). It is a very flexible and unique plant. The capacity can be expanded as and when required. And we would definitely be looking at it when the market eases out more. By next year, we should be closing in to our capacity and thereby we will be looking at expansion,” he added.

Agrawal further informed that, “we expect the industry to grow by around 15 per cent.”