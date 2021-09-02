Piaggio India launches new range of superbikes; prices start from Rs 13.09 lakh

Piaggio India on Thursday launched the RS 660, Tuono 660, RSV4, Tuono V4 and also Moto Guzzi V85 TT in the country.

The all-new Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 are priced at Rs 13.39 lakh and Rs 13.09 lakh (both ex-showroom) respectively. The RSV4 and Tuono V4 are priced at Rs 23.69 lakh and Rs 20.66 lakh (both ex-showroom) respectively. The Moto Guzzi V85 TT is priced at Rs 15.40 (ex-showroom).

With the RS660, the new twin-cylinder 660 cc puts our 100 hp and incredibly high torque delivers lively, responsive performance in all conditions and is Euro 5 compliant. The all-new RS 660 highlights the new Aprilia design and young, dynamic personality of the bike and offers Apex black, Lava red and Acid gold colors.

The Aprilia RS660 was originally developed with racing philosophy and then fine-tuned for the road, this bike sports the APRC system (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) which is an advanced electronic control solution, This advanced inertial six-axis navigation system uses internal gyroscopes and acceleration sensors to understand the engine’s status as it relates to the road in real time and provide instant adjustments to help improve performance and safety. It is a total package designed to ensure safety on roads and improved performance on the track.

The new generation of a versatile sport bike, Tuono 660 is a byproduct of the amalgamation of the legendary Tuono V4 with the advanced technologies of the RS 660.

Aprilia Tuono 660 boasts an incredible power to weight ratio, Tuono 660 stands as a record breaker in its category and makes it accessible sport bike suitable for any rider both on road and on the track. The diecast aluminium frame and swing arm make for a strong structure. The latest generation fast and lightweight twin-cylinder facing engine comes courtesy of the Aprilia V4.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said: “We at Piaggio India are pleased and enthused to introduce the much-awaited series of superbikes in India. The newly launched superbikes have wowed and attracted a massive following in India and all over the world. Keeping in mind the evolving lifestyle of the Indian consumer, we aim to offer them new riding experience which would amaze them.”

Sudhanshu Agrawal, Head Two-Wheeler Business, Piaggio India: said “Motorbikes are a flagship representation of Aprilia and we are proud to facilitate Aprilia fans in India to experience new technologies from brand Aprilia. Our network of Motoplexes are always excited and geared up to fulfil the requirements of Aprilia fans who are looking forward to the new Aprilia experience."

The flagship product from the house of Aprilia, the Aprilia RSV4. It is aimed to deliver the racing experience from Aprilia with its best performance and advanced technical features. Aprilia RSV4 1100 boasts of the APRC system (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) combined with a racing frame and suspension and a series of first-rate electronic controls, added to which is the semi-active suspension.