Piaggio launches Vespa Racing Sixties scooters

Piaggio India on Tuesday launched the racing-themed special edition Vespa Racing Sixties with 125 and 150 cc engines in India and are priced at Rs 1.2 and Rs 1.33 lakh respectively (both prices ex-showroom, pan India).

Vespa also offers the SXL 150 standard in India and it is priced just under a lakh of Rupess.

The styling is reminiscent of two-wheelers that were used for racing in the 1960s and this has now been launched as the SXL 150 and SXL 125, both of which have BS-VI engines.

The 125 cc variant can put out 7.30 KW (10 ps) of power at 7500 rpm with a peak torque figure of 9.60 Nm at 5500 rpm. The 150 cc variant has slightly higher figures of 7.70 KW (10.5 ps) at 7600 rpm, while the peak torque is 10.6 Nm at 5500 rpm.

The Racing Sixties edition was unveiled at Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida in February this year.

The Racing Sixties edition features racing trims, most notably on the front and near the rear wheel. It also features gold-coloured alloy wheels. .

The special edition Vespa Racing Sixties features a monocoque full steel body, three coat body colours, anti-lock braking system or combined braking system with twin pot calliper disc brake. It is also equipped with crystal illumination LED headlight, centre integrated daytime running extra bright beam light, USB mobile charging port and boot light.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India, said, “We are delighted to introduce the special edition Vespa Racing Sixties. As an iconic brand with a longstanding legacy, Vespa continuously rediscovers itself by setting new trends which reflects its versatility to represent unique specialities of different times. The Vespa Racing Sixties is an exceptional representation in rediscovering the theme of racing machines from the golden racing era of 1960s. Acknowledging the spirit of time, it deftly combines heritage with present day advanced technology; the only brand to offer such specialty to the discerning customers who love to Vespa.”

The Vespa Racing Sixties can also be booked online.