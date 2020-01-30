Range Rover Evoque launched from Rs 54.94 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India, on Thursday, launched the new generation Range Rover Evoque.

It is available in the highly specced S and the sportier R-Dynamic SE derivative. It will be powered by BS-VI compliant Ingenium Powertrains in options of a 2-litre turbocharged petrol with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, producing 184 KW and 365 Nm of torque or a 2-litre turbocharged diesel producing 132 KW and 430 Nm of torque.

Deliveries of the diesel Range Rover Evoque have begun and are priced at Rs 54.94 lakh for the S derivative and Rs 59.85 lakh for the R-Dynamic SE trim. Start of deliveries of petrol Evoque will be after deliveries of diesel vehicles begin.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd, said: “The Range Rover Evoque has always been the most stylish and distinguished compact SUV in its category. Carrying forth this legacy, the new Range Rover Evoque packs fresh enhancements in design and technology, setting new standards in refinement and capability. We are confident that our latest offering with its sophisticated design and high technology quotient will build strong appeal amongst all Land Rover fans.”

The new Range Rover Evoque comes with Touch Pro Duo on the R-Dynamic SE that combines an adjustable upper touchscreen with a lower touchscreen. The vehicle also sports an interactive driver display behind the steering wheel that shows driving information and active safety data, along with holistic media controls.

The SUV also features driver assistance features such as lane keep assist, driver condition monitor and 360-degree parking aid with rear camera, clear exit monitor and rear traffic monitor.