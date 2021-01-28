Renault India unveils Kiger compact SUV 

Renault India on Thursday globally unveiled its compact SUV – the Kiger in India. The India launch is expected soon.

This marks the entry of the French manufacturer in the highly-competitive segment that has the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Mahindra XUV300.

There are two engine options. One is the Energy 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine that produces 72 ps of power and 96 Nm of torque. This comes with a choice of the five-speed manual or the Easy-R five-speed robotised gearbox AMT.

There is also a three-cylinder turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine, with a power output of 100 ps and a torque of 160 Nm (available from 3,200 rpm). This comes with a five-speed manual gearbox and an X-Tronic automatic continuously variable transmission will be available shortly.

“After the Duster, Kwid and Triber, we are now preparing for the launch of Renault Kiger, a modern SUV that is a perfect fit for the Indian market. Kiger combines the best Renault has to offer: our expertise in innovative cars with the creativity and in-depth knowledge of customer needs. A strong proof that Renault really is a game-changer,” shared Fabrice Cambolive, SVP, Renault Brand, Sales and Operations.

“True to the promise of the show-car, Renault Kiger is a robust, dynamic and generous SUV. Armed for travel in the urban jungle, we also designed it for the outdoors and to easily navigate any type of road conditions. Kiger has a distinctive SUV look and its long wheelbase enables great space and volume on board. Its ‘smart cabin’ has been specially designed to encourage sharing and convenience,” added Laurens van den Acker, EVP, Head of Design, Groupe Renault.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said: “We take another major step in India with the global reveal of Renault Kiger, our all-new B-SUV which will stand out as an excitingly sporty, super smart and attractively stunning offering. Following Duster, which made SUVs accessible to a large set of people, not just in India but across the world, Renault KIGER will once again make SUV aspirations accessible to a whole new set of customers and we look forward to building on our increasing customer base with this new game-changer.”

On the inside, the Kiger has a high centre console, 20.32 cm floating display link and wireless smart phone replication. It also has a 17.78 cm multi-skin reconfigurable TFT colour cluster.