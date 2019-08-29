Renault launches 7-seater Triber

Renault India launched the seven-seater Triber in New Delhi on Wednesday.
The starting price of the Triber is Rs 4.95 lakh (ex-showroom, all India) and will be offered in the RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ trims. The French automaker is projecting this as a value proposition for customers interested in a B segment car. The Triber is a sub 4-metre car and has been built to be ultra-modular, spacious and fuel-efficient as well.
Triber price list (ex-showroom, all-India)
RXE Rs 4,95,000
RXL Rs 5,49,000
RXT Rs 5,99,000
RXZ Rs 6,49,000
Technical specifications
Length – 3990 mm
Width – 1739 mm (without door mirrors)
Height – 1643 mm (without roof rails)
Wheelbase – 2636 mm
Kerb weight – 947 Kg
Engine – 1.0-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine
Displacement – 999 cc
Gearbox – 5 Speed Manual Transmission
Power – 72 ps @ 6250 rpm
Torque – 96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Fuel efficiency – 20 Kmpl
Tyre size – 165 80 R14
Front suspension – McPherson strut
Rear suspension – Torsion beam
Steering – Electric power steering
Boot volume – 84 L (7-seater condition)
320 L (6-seater condition)
625 L (5-seater condition)
Ground clearance (unladen) – 182 mm
Fuel tank volume – 40 litres