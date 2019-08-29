Renault launches 7-seater Triber

Renault India launched the seven-seater Triber in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The starting price of the Triber is Rs 4.95 lakh (ex-showroom, all India) and will be offered in the RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ trims. The French automaker is projecting this as a value proposition for customers interested in a B segment car. The Triber is a sub 4-metre car and has been built to be ultra-modular, spacious and fuel-efficient as well.

Triber price list (ex-showroom, all-India)

RXE Rs 4,95,000

RXL Rs 5,49,000

RXT Rs 5,99,000

RXZ Rs 6,49,000

Technical specifications

Length – 3990 mm

Width – 1739 mm (without door mirrors)

Height – 1643 mm (without roof rails)

Wheelbase – 2636 mm

Kerb weight – 947 Kg

Engine – 1.0-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine

Displacement – 999 cc

Gearbox – 5 Speed Manual Transmission

Power – 72 ps @ 6250 rpm

Torque – 96 Nm @ 3500 rpm

Fuel efficiency – 20 Kmpl

Tyre size – 165 80 R14

Front suspension – McPherson strut

Rear suspension – Torsion beam

Steering – Electric power steering

Boot volume – 84 L (7-seater condition)

320 L (6-seater condition)

625 L (5-seater condition)

Ground clearance (unladen) – 182 mm

Fuel tank volume – 40 litres