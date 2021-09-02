Renault launches all new Kwid  

As part of the 10th anniversary celebrations, Renault India has launched the all-new Kwid MY21. It is available from a starting price of Rs 4.06 lakh.

The Renault Kwid MY21 Range is offered in 0.8L and 1.0L SCe powertrains in both manual and AMT options.

The Renault Kwid will now be equipped with dual front airbags as a standard feature across all variants.

The new Kwid MY21 Climber Edition will also be available in Dual Tone Exterior in White colour with black roof along with the new features like Electric ORVM and Day and Night IRVM. In addition to various active and passive safety features, it also features Front driver side Pyrotech and pretensioner.

As part of the celebrations, Renault has announced special offers for the customers in September 2021 offering maximum benefits of upto Rs 80,000 on select variants across its product range. These offers can be availed while purchasing new Renault vehicle during this period.

In addition to the above, the company has also rolled out 10 unique Loyalty Rewards to mark the 10-year celebrations, with maximum loyalty benefits upto Rs 110,000 which is over and above the regular consumer offers.

Apart from the announced offers in the form of cash offers and loyalty bonus, the company has also announced the Buy Now, Pay in 2022 scheme on the purchase of Kwid, Triber and Kiger, wherein the buyers can opt for a new Renault vehicle now and start paying EMIs after six months.

Renault has recently launched the new RXT (O) variant of the newly-launched Renault Kiger along with several attractive schemes and promotions for all the existing and potential customers.