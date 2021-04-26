Renault launches new Triber from Rs 5.30 lakh 

Renault India has launched the MY21 Triber from Rs 5.30 lakh, the company announced.

Some of the new features of the new Triber are steering wheel mounted audio and phone controls, driver seat height adjust, best in segment dual tone exteriors across all colour options, new exterior body colour – cedar brown and LED turn indicator on ORVMs.

The Renault Triber was launched last year.

The Triber, a joint project between the Renault teams in India and France, the addition of the Easy-R AMT adds another option.

Renault Triber offers a 625-litre boot space - the largest boot capacity of its category, in five-seater configuration. Renault Triber offers four airbags.

The all-new Renault Triber MY21 will be offered in four trims – RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ with both MT and Easy-R AMT options. Each version is built keeping in view the customer requirements and needs in the segment and has been attractively priced across all trims.

The Renault Triber MY21 will be available in five colours – Metal Mustard, Electric Blue, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White and Cedar Brown with dual tone options across all body colours on the RXZ version.