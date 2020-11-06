Royal Enfield launches Meteor 350 cruiser from Rs 1.75 lakh 

Royal Enfield on Friday launched the Meteor 350 cruiser at a starting price of Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai).

The Meteor 350 takes on rivals like the recently-launched Honda H’ness CB 350 and the Benelli Imperiale 400 in the mid-size motorcycle segment.

Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director, Eicher Motors Ltd., said: “The Meteor 350 is a supremely refined, easy and accessible cruiser. We wanted to build a motorcycle that could ensure a great cruising experience for new as well as experienced riders. The Meteor 350 is just perfect for that. The Meteor 350 is a well-rounded, super refined motorcycle and we are confident that it will bring the golden age of cruising on Indian roads.”

The Meteor 350 is equipped with the Royal Enfield Tripper turn-by-turn navigation device for real time directions and has been built with the Google Maps platform.

Royal Enfield has made the Meteor 350 customisable with the Make It Yours (MiY) initiative. The company said that customers can avail thousands of possible personalisation combinations while purchasing the motorcycle.

The Meteor 350 has a 349 cc air-oil cooled single-cylinder engine and generates 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm. This new engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

It has 41 mm forks with 130 mm of travel and twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with six-step adjustable preload at the rear. The footpegs are forward-mounted, with a heel and toe gearshift.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be available in three editions − the Fireball, the Stellar and the Supernova.

All editions come with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres as standard, with 100/ 90 - 19 tyre at the front and 140/ 70 - 17 at the rear. Braking is with 300 mm front and 270 mm rear discs and dual channel ABS.