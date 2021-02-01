Royal Enfield sales up eight per cent in January at 68,887 units

Royal Enfield on Monday reported an eight per cent increase in total sales at 68,887 units in January.

The company had sold 63,520 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales last month were at 64,372 units as against 61,292 units in January 2020, a growth of five per cent, it added.

Exports witnessed a jump of 103 per cent last month at 4,515 units as compared to 2,228 units in the year-ago month, the company said.