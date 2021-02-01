BUDGET 2021
DH Radio | Key takeaways from Union Budget 2021 Budget pushes health spends; no change in I-T slabs For every rupee in govt kitty, 53p to come from taxes
Key takeaways from Sitharaman's Budget speech Union Budget: Rs 4.78 lakh crore allocated for defence Politics of Economy: Reaching out to poll-bound states Budget 2021 Live: Budget does not address inequities, bold for its fiscal stance, say economists Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22
Royal Enfield sales up eight per cent in January

Royal Enfield sales up eight per cent in January at 68,887 units

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2021, 17:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 17:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Royal Enfield on Monday reported an eight per cent increase in total sales at 68,887 units in January.  

The company had sold 63,520 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.  

Domestic sales last month were at 64,372 units as against 61,292 units in January 2020, a growth of five per cent, it added.  

Exports witnessed a jump of 103 per cent last month at 4,515 units as compared to 2,228 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Auto
Royal Enfield

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 